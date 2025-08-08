SABS University Hosts ‘Azadi Poster Exhibition’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro hosted a captivating “Azadi Poster Exhibition” on campus, in a vibrant celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day and the success of Operation Bunyan al Marsoos.
The exhibition was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, who was accompanied by the Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto and Director Operations Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) Lutuf Ali. The event showcased a wide range of national portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Minar-e-Pakistan, heritage of Pakistan, patriotic themes, tribute to Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force and paintings created by students from all departments of the university, as well as artwork by children from Save Our Soul (SOS) Village Jamshoro.
According to the spokesperson of the University, speaking at the occasion, DC Jamshoro praised the artistic talent and patriotic passion of the youth and emphasized the importance of such creative platforms in promoting national unity and patriotism.
VC Dr. Arabella Bhutto highlighted the university’s commitment to using art as a medium to express national pride and historical consciousness.
ADC Jamshoro Dr. Adnan Tunio, Deputy Director SOS Village Wasi Shah, chairpersons, faculty members, staff members and students were present during the exhibition. On this occasion gifts were given to children from SOS village.
As part of the celebrations, the inauguration of the 1122 Ambulance Service also took place earlier, marking a significant step forward in emergency healthcare response in collaboration with Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS). VC Dr. Arabella Bhutto and Director Operations SIEHS Lutuf Ali inaugurated the ambulance service, which will be stationed in the premises of SABS University Jamshoro.
