SABS University Jamshoro Conducts Training To Improve Professional Skills Of Administrative Staff

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has started 5-Days training from Thursday for administrative staff to improve their professional skills.

According to university spokesman, the training is being conducted by Abd-ur-Rab Buriro, the training consultant from Calibrate Training and Consultancy Karachi in which librarian, assistant engineer, assistant registrars, office superintendents, senior I.T assistant and office assistants from SABSU are participants of training.

The administrative staff will cover project management, institute management, English grammar, report writing, communication skills, personal development, HR management, recruitment methodology and finance course within period of five days till January 26, 2021, the spokesman informed.

More Stories From Pakistan

