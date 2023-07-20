SABS University Jamshoro gets accreditation from HEC Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, the first public sector university of Pakistan, providing art and design education to meet the challenging job market demands, got accreditation from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Islamabad.

The University spokesman informed here on Thursday that the Accreditation Committee of HEC had carried out the physical inspection of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on June 19 this year to ascertain the available physical infrastructure and academic facilities.

On the basis of the recommendations of the said committee, the HEC Islamabad granted NOC to SABS University till December 31, 2024.

Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said the University functions at the national level as an accredited institute within its scope to facilitate enhancing the quality of art and design education in Pakistan. She said that the accreditation was a big success of the University and before seeking accreditation, the varsity management ensured that all systems, procedures, networks and programmes were able to achieve standards that are comparable with standards.