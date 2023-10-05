SABS University Jamshoro launches plantation drive

Open Menu

Published October 05, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Thursday organized a plantation drive at its campus.

Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, Heads of different departments, faculties, sectional heads and staff members planted trees in the varsity's premises.

The drive was facilitated by Incharge Horticulture SABS University Muhammad Yousif Soomro.

While speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said the plants are lifeline for human being and disasters of climate change can be avoided by planting trees.

She said that the University management was planning to spare a special space for trees, flowers and greenery in its master plan to create an environment friendly atmosphere for students.

