SABS University Jamshoro Organizes Workshop On Iranian Art And Calligraphy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design, and Heritage, Jamshoro, organized a two days workshop on Iranian Art and Calligraphy.
The workshop was organized by Fine Art Department, SABS University Jamshoro and was conducted by Iranian Calligraphy Artist Dr. Ali Piran.
Addressing the opening ceremony of workshop Vice-Chancellor SABS University Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that calligraphy a way of expressing in a unique way of art and Dr. Ali Piran had written a Quran Pak in a unique calligraphy style within a short span of two years.
She said that SABS University had initiated working on the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s ecofriendly
aspect and it is quite possible that university may start working on Quran Pak and Its message of
Peace and brotherhood.
Addressing the ceremony Iranian Calligraphy Artist Dr. Ali Piran said that I have written Quran Pak
in Shikasta-e-Nastaleeq font, which is a unique style of calligraphy. Referring to a Hadith he said
that a person who wrote Bismaillah once in a beautiful style will be sent to heaven without any
resistance.
Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro, Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that student
life is very beautiful and youngsters have to focus on their studies and work hard for career
development because the practical life has different requirements.
He said that The idea of portraying own images by students were quite attractive and I hope they will shine in their career and do better for this country.
Director of Khana-e-Farhang, the Iranian Cultural Center Hyderabad, Raza Parsa said that Iranian
government is thankful to SABS university administration who invited a renowned Iranian artist to
share his expertise to students.
He said that since fifty years Khana-e-Farhang is contributing various
universities in Pakistan to promote art and exhibitions and SABS university has been collaborating
continuously with Iranian Cultural Center continuously.
Raza Parsa said that Irani government was offering scholarships to students and nearly fifteen students were travelling to Iran for their higher studies.
Chairperson Fine Art Department, Fazal Ellahi Khan welcomed the guests and highlighted the
importance of workshop. Vice-Chancellor SABS University Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto
decorated guests with Sindhi Ajrak and presented shields. Former professor of Mehran University
Jamshoro Syed Farman Ali Shah, faculty members of SABS university and student attended the opening ceremony .
