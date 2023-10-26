SABS University Jamshoro signs MoU with IdeaGist.com

The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro and IdeaGist.com have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer Entrepreneurship Training Programme to students from SABS University and other higher learning institutions of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro and IdeaGist.com have signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer Entrepreneurship Training Programme to students from SABS University and other higher learning institutions of the country.

The MoU ceremony took place on Thursday in the Vice Chancellor's secretariat, the university spokesman informed and added that IdeaGist Global Platform, connects innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and students from 195 UN-recognized countries and territories. Its practical entrepreneurship training programme is taken by over 20,000 students worldwide, with over 8,000 graduated in Pakistan.

The IdeaGist will provide details of the training and practicum to the university, offer online classroom for self-paced learning to the students enrolled in the programme , provide online entrepreneurship lab to students enrolled in the programme and train instructors at the SABS university on how to monitor students’ progress and provide supervised testing facility to the students, the spokesman informed that the SABS University will evaluate and adopt IdeaGist training programme as an acceptable course at university, offer national certificate in entrepreneurship to students at university and all over Pakistan against an administrative fee of Rs 1,000/- for every certificate issued by university, actively promote training programme amongst students at the university and encourage students to become entrepreneurs, promote partnerships with other universities to recognize and accept issued certificate of SABS University, organize one regular conference on entrepreneurship for creative enterprises.

The duration of MoU is limited to five years or until a formal agreement is signed by the parties.