SABS University Management Announces Entry Test Schedule

Published November 22, 2022

SABS university management announces entry test schedule

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Tuesday announced the schedule of conducting the pre-entry test for admissions in different disciplines of the university.

According to the announcement, the admission committee of the university has fixed the date of conducting the test on December 2,3, and 4, this year and advised the candidates to bring their original academic documents at the time of the test.

The test will last for three days and candidates will be called in at random for the test, the committee informed and added the test would have two portions comprised of multiple-choice questions and drawing.

