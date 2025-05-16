Open Menu

SABS University Observes Youm-e-Tashakur In Solidarity With Pakistan Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design, and Heritages, Jamshoro, observed Youm-e-Tashakur to express unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The event featured a spirited rally led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and staff members.

The celebration commenced with the national flag hoisting ceremony, followed by an address from Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Arabella Bhutto. In her speech, she paid tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of the Pakistan Army, Navy, and Air Force in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and upholding peace.

Dr. Arabella Bhutto thanked Almighty Allah for the success of Pakistan against aggression of Indian forces.

Today, we gather not just to celebrate, but to show our heartfelt gratitude to the brave sons and daughters of Pakistan who defend our borders and our freedoms.

Youm-e-Tashakur is a reminder that the security we enjoy today is built upon the tireless efforts and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, She stated.

Following the address, a rally was taken out within the university premises, echoing with passionate chants of “Pakistan Zindabad,” “Pak Army Zindabad,” “Pak Navy Zindabad,” and “Pak Air Force Zindabad.”

Participants carried national flags and banners, expressing their pride and support for the armed forces, especially Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Muneer.

