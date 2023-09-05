SABS University of Art extends admission forms date till September 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has said that the date of admission forms has been extended till Monday, September 18, 2023.

The forms can be downloaded from the University website and can be submitted online as well as by hand.

The date of the entry test will be announced later depending on the announcement of intermediate results by respective educational boards.