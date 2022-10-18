UrduPoint.com

SABS University Opens Three-day Calligraphy Exhibition

Published October 18, 2022

SABS University opens three-day calligraphy exhibition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro on Tuesday opened a three-day calligraphy exhibition at A. R. Nagori Gallery of its campus.

According to the university spokesman, Prof. Dr Bhai Khan Shar, vice chancellor of the university, inaugurated the exhibition along with Architecture Department Chairperson Prof.

Shazia Abro and other faculty members.

The exhibition features 70 pieces of art by 22 students from the Department of Architecture. The calligraphy works carried Quranic Verses, Hadith, sayings, Arabic text and other religious messages.

The vice chancellor appreciated the effort of students and their coordinator Athar Abbas Zaidi for the wonderful display of art. The exhibition will continue till October 20.

