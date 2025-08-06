Open Menu

SABS University Organize Azadi Bus Drive To Celebrate Pakistan;s Independence

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) In a vibrant display of patriotism and national pride, Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design, and Heritages, Jamshoro, organized an "Azadi Bus Drive" as part of the ongoing celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day and the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq.

The initiative brought together students and faculty in a moving tribute to the nation's sacrifices and achievements. A specially decorated university bus, adorned with Pakistani flags, patriotic slogans, and themes highlighting the recent national war victory, made its way through the streets of Hyderabad, catching the attention of the public and spreading a festive spirit.

The drive featured live face painting, live sketchingand distribution of caps sessions by Fine Arts students, who skillfully painted the Pakistani flag and national symbols on the faces, hands and arms of children, youth, and passersby.

These sessions were held at two key locations in front of Hyderabad Press Cluband D-Chowk Park, drawing enthusiastic crowds and encouraging community participation.

The students were led by Incharge of Extracurricular Activities,Kashif Shahzad, along with other faculty members, who ensured the event was both meaningful and well-coordinated.

The Azadi Bus Drive marked as a powerful example of how educational institutions like SABS University are channeling the energy and talent of youth towards nation-building and cultural pride.

APP/nsm

