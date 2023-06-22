SABS University organizes design exhibition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized a three days design exhibition at Department of Communication on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto inaugurated the exhibition where 37 students from 2nd and 4th year have displayed their activity and product campaign design based projects, the university spokesman informed and added that they displayed their projects in the exhibition under the supervision of faculty members Mumtaz Ali Mangi, Razaullah Abbasi and Muhammad Zaman Bhutto.

The projects included eco life, trash can, art work board, wings of dreams, choose your department to show your interest, survey road, fem care, cure corner, connective corner, data map, questionnaire, photo booth, info rack, what is your symbol of happiness, jinga lala, Rabri wala and Shikarpuri Achaar.

Addressing the students, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto appreciated the performance and innovative ideas of students which, she said, depicts the feeling that students observe the issues of society with keen interest and present their solutions.

She said the projects of students are market oriented and will be displayed at grand level as the people of industries may come to know about their talent and branding abilities.