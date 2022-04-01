UrduPoint.com

SABS University Organizes Documentary Screening

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 07:49 PM

SABS University organizes documentary screening

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro Friday organized a documentary screening of "The Finland Phenomenon".

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro Friday organized a documentary screening of "The Finland Phenomenon".

According to university spokesman, the documentary consisted of basic information of best education system of the world. On Finland Phenomenon, the filmmaker, Bob Compton, follows Dr. Tony Wagner, a Harvard researcher conducted a thorough investigation on Finland's extraordinary school system, the spokesman said.

In documentary, it was shown that teachers in Finland are not monitored or rated based on test scores and teachers (as well as their students) have a great deal of autonomy. It is a system built on mutual trust and the film drives home the notion that trust rather than inappropriate accountability leads to real results. It demonstrates that it is the trust which leads to teachers and students and members of government to own the system and efficiently contribute.

The presenter Niranjan Rajani briefed students regarding the documentary and compared Finland and Pakistan's education system.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that Pakistani education system needs revolutionary changes for implementing quality education and this is high time when the countries of world are ranked on basis of education system not the ammunition.

The policy makers of the country must learn from the education system of Finland where the improvement started in decade of 80's and within no time they launched the best schooling system in the world, he said.

Eminent analyst and writer on international politics Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio also attended the screening session among large number of students, faculty and staff members.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Martyrs Shaheed Education Shar Finland Jamshoro From Government Best

Recent Stories

US economy added 431,000 jobs in March: govt

US economy added 431,000 jobs in March: govt

2 minutes ago
 Russia Secured 100% Mineral Reserve Replenishment ..

Russia Secured 100% Mineral Reserve Replenishment in 2021 - Environment Minister

2 minutes ago
 Armenian Opposition Calls for Rally on April 5 to ..

Armenian Opposition Calls for Rally on April 5 to Discuss National Security Issu ..

2 minutes ago
 Gas Payments in Rubles to Require Contract Changes ..

Gas Payments in Rubles to Require Contract Changes - Bulgarian Energy Ministry

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Head Says Planned Equipment Deliveries to Ukr ..

IAEA Head Says Planned Equipment Deliveries to Ukraine Already Launched

4 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 provided services in 477 emergencies d ..

Rescue-1122 provided services in 477 emergencies during March

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.