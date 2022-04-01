SABS University organizes documentary screening

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro Friday organized a documentary screening of "The Finland Phenomenon".

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro Friday organized a documentary screening of "The Finland Phenomenon".

According to university spokesman, the documentary consisted of basic information of best education system of the world. On Finland Phenomenon, the filmmaker, Bob Compton, follows Dr. Tony Wagner, a Harvard researcher conducted a thorough investigation on Finland's extraordinary school system, the spokesman said.

In documentary, it was shown that teachers in Finland are not monitored or rated based on test scores and teachers (as well as their students) have a great deal of autonomy. It is a system built on mutual trust and the film drives home the notion that trust rather than inappropriate accountability leads to real results. It demonstrates that it is the trust which leads to teachers and students and members of government to own the system and efficiently contribute.

The presenter Niranjan Rajani briefed students regarding the documentary and compared Finland and Pakistan's education system.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that Pakistani education system needs revolutionary changes for implementing quality education and this is high time when the countries of world are ranked on basis of education system not the ammunition.

The policy makers of the country must learn from the education system of Finland where the improvement started in decade of 80's and within no time they launched the best schooling system in the world, he said.

Eminent analyst and writer on international politics Prof. Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio also attended the screening session among large number of students, faculty and staff members.