SABS University organizes farewell for passing out batch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized a farewell musical night in honour of passing out batch on Monday night.

According to University's spokesman, eminent singers Ustad Shafi Faqir, Mazhar Hussain, Dr. Zulfiqar Qureshi, Ustad Ameer Ali, Sikandar Shafi Faqir and Sada Rang were invited for their performance.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar who attended the event as chief guest, said that the passing out students and their teachers deserved appreciation for burning midnight oil and stepped in new phase of life towards further success.

He said that artist belongs to creative segments of the society who design and paint, sorrows, miseries, difficulties, happiness and joy of people on his canvas. Dr. Shar claimed the art work of SABS University as world class and said that it has gained praise around the globe. "As its continuity, we wish that the passing out students may play effective role for the betterment of the society and it is main objective of the University to provide good human beings to the society", he emphasized.

During the musical programme, eminent singer Shafi Faqir sang famous youth, farewell and sufi songs of Jamshoro. Dr. Zulfiqar Qureshi and Mazhar Hussain presented "Qalandari Dhamal" in four languages and other prominent songs. Ustad Ameer Ali sang romantic, sufi and classical songs in Sindhi, urdu and English languages while Sikandar Shafi Faqir and Sada Rang also performed on songs related to youngsters.

Among others, sufi scholar Syed Muneer Shah Zakiri, Dr. Wazir Baloch, senior journalist Naaz Sahito, Dr. Fahim Noonari, Dr. Abdul Majeed Chandio, Zahida Detho, Jamil Gaad, Mumtaz Shaikh, Ambreen Laghari, Nazeer Mallah, Tharu Mal and Engr. Bashir Chandio also attended the farewell along with large number of faculty members, employees, students and passed out students.