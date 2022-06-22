SABS University organizes Nano Exhibition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized three day Nano Exhibition title "Branding the local precuts" at varsity campus from Wednesday.

According to university spokesman, a group of 20 students of the Department of Communication Design under supervision of faculty member Muhammad Zaman Bhutto displayed their own created brands in the exhibition which inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar.

Besides others, the Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's Prof.

Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto also paid visit to the exhibition.

The idea behind organizing such activity is to introduce innovative and latest branding trends for products available in market.

The students designed logos, packaging and branded the products such as: pizza, kites, match box, thread, honey bee, "Gol Guppay", traditional "Chunri" (long scarf), Sindhi, Balochi turban, Naan meal, rose water, lipstick, Peshawari chappal, shawarma, gulab jamun sweet, bangles and surgical mask.

The ideas of students and their packaging were highly appreciated by visitors and fellow students.