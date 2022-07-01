SABS University organizes seminar lecture on guidelines to overcome insecurities within young generation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro Friday organized daylong seminar lecture on "Guidelines to overcome insecurities within young generation".

According to university spokesman, the lecture was delivered by General Manager of Matiari Sugar Mills Dr. Junaid Akbar Shah.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Junaid Akbar Shah said insecurity was a common feeling that most of the people experience at some point in life.

He said that lack of confidence, no trust, uncertain future, appearing awkward, hurtful or inappropriate talk, misunderstanding jokes, job insecurity, body image insecurity, physical appearance, appearing in examination, poor work performance, incomplete tasks, health, food and lack of emotional support were the leading types of insecurities that people experience in their lives.

Dr. Junaid said that a change in life style technique, planning intervention, keeping realistic expectations, finding good and positive things, having good sleep, physical health exercise, and healthier food were some of the remedies which could help overcome insecurities.

He said research depicts that what so ever is taught in universities it changes after every five years whereas skill and character are two major components for students to succeed in life.

Addressing the seminar lecture, the Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that this lecture was organized to give opportunity to youngsters to raise question about themselves.

He said insecurity was of multiple types and most of the young people might experience it but to overcome it and achieve the desired goal is what matters.

Dr. Shar said that over expectations was the major root cause of these insecurities.

The seminar lecture was hosted by faculty member of SABS University Kashif Shahzad which was attended by the faculty, staff members and students who also keenly took part in interactive lecture session.