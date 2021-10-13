SABS University organizes seminar on education, immigration

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in collaboration with a UK based ZANS Consultant International Wednesday organized a seminar on "Education and immigration".

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in collaboration with a UK based ZANS consultant International Wednesday organized a seminar on "education and immigration".

The seminar included awareness and information regarding student visa, business visa, career counseling, mentoring, client support, work visa, study in UK, USA, Canada, Europe, Australia and in more than 500 international universities, the university spokesman informed.

Addressing the seminar, Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that the objective of seminar was to inform students regarding career opportunities in their life. He said that the world has become a global village and SABS aims to establish its links with universities beyond the borders that will ultimately prove beneficial for students. "We are supposed to provide guidelines to youth as they may prove themselves and now it's up to them how they take most of it", he added.

The CEA ZANS Consultant Adeel Khan said that Art students have tremendous opportunities globally and they can display their art work in international galleries to earn thousands of Dollars. He said that art has no boundaries and Pakistan has great potential in its art, design, heritage and culture that is applauded in western world.

Adeel Khan said every year thousands of Pakistanis go abroad to acquire study and business and they are role models for youngsters who want to establish their academic and professional career in the developed world.

The Director ZANS Consultant Major (R) Mujtaba Khan said the students who are enrolled in various universities are unaware of their goals and they consider that their opportunities are limited but it is not so, there is vast ground available globally where they can explore opportunities.