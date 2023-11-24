Open Menu

SABS University Senate Approves Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SABS University Senate approves budget

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The first meeting of the Senate of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro was held on Friday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.

According to the university spokesman, the meeting approved the budget of the recent four financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

The Senate reviewed and approved the draft of statutes regulating elections to the authorities, efficiency, and discipline statutes, affiliation of educational institutions to the university statutes, students welfare fund statutes, endowment fund statutes, department development, and endowment fund statutes. The Senate did not endorse the employees' insurance fund statutes, and the said case was sent to the Syndicate.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto informed the members about the annual budget, fees, facilities being provided to the students, hostels and transport amenities, and the grant earned from the Government of Sindh.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Sindh Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Samo, Chancellor IIlma University Karachi Noman Abid Lakhani, Pro Vice Chancellor NED University Karachi Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail, Associate Professor Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture Karachi Ar. Hameer Soomro, Zarmeene Shah, Dr. Masroor Ahmed Shaikh, Prof. Tazeen Hussain, Prof. Shahnaz Ismail, Sharif Awan, Dr. Noman Ahmed and nominated and elected members of the Senate from SABS University.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Senate Martyrs Shaheed Budget Jamshoro From Government

Recent Stories

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

34 seconds ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

23 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

1 hour ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

4 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

17 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan