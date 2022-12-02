SABS University starts entry test for admissions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The entry test for admissions 2022-23 at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro started from Friday at the Campus.

The candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of the country are appearing in the test that will last for three days, the University spokesman informed and added that a total of 195 seats were available for the candidates on merit, self finance, university support programme and foreign with 50 percent quota reserved for Sindh and remaining 50 percent for other parts of the country.

The University offers admission in eight departments such as; Fine Art, Architecture and Planning, Communication, Textile, Product, Fashion, Interior Design and Musicology.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar along with vigilance committee paid visit during entry test on the first day.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that SABS University has introduced four new departments to provide opportunity to creative minds of the society to play their role for betterment of motherland in the years to come.

The interviews were also conducted after the written and drawing test. The test will be continued on Saturday and Sunday whereas the remaining students will be called randomly to appear in entry test.