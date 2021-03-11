UrduPoint.com
SABS University Starts Six Months Short Courses

The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in joint collaboration with European Union, German Corporation, Norwegian Embassy Islamabad and Government of Pakistan has started six months short courses in the campus

According to university spokesman, the students would receive training in courses such as computer graphics, 3D studio max, fashion design, ceramics, painting, autocad, architecture drafting and web designing and development.

In this connection, an orientation ceremony was held on Thursday to introduce syllabus, training techniques, classes timing and other training related matters.

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor SABSU Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that more than 1200 students have applied for various short courses of them 200 candidates have been selected for these short courses.

He said skill development is the need of hour and every organization is in dire need of skilled youth however it is unfortunate that less number of youngsters possessed high skilled.

Dr. Shar said that the university management has decided to strengthen youth in skill development sector as they may play crucial role in development of nation, earn sufficient amount to run a family and coming six months are important for their career and life.

The focal persons of short courses programme, Muhammad Salim Jhatial and Shakil Abro from SITCO, Wajid Qazi from FURD and Muhammad Aamir from Gexton also addressed the orientation ceremony.

Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar also signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SITCO, GEXTON, FURD and RAM to provide technical support and internship to the trainees after completion of their course.

