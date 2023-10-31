SABS University students received laptops under Prime Minister’s Scheme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The students of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro received laptops under the Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme on Tuesday.

The Director and Focal Person HEC Islamabad Manzoor Ali Rind along with Prof.

Dr. Tanweer Phulpoto and Dr. Adeel Abro distributed laptops amongst students.

The awardees were shortlisted by the Higher education Commission Islamabad on the basis of their academic proficiency in their last and recent examinations through a fool-proof mechanism.