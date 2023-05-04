UrduPoint.com

SABS University To Organizes Graduates' Exhibition At Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SABS University to organizes graduates' exhibition at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi will organize a graduates' exhibition on Friday at ACP Karachi premises.

According to a university spokesman, more than fifty fresh graduates of Fine Art, Textile and Communication Design will display their work at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. The exhibition will last for three days during which people from industries, academia, the commercial sector and art lover will pay a visit, the spokesman informed.

