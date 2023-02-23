SABS University VC presides over meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto has said that the meetings of the Senate, Syndicate and Academic Council would be called in a short span of one month with the objective to get approval of enhancing the pace of development.

While presiding the meeting of acting chairmen and sectional heads of SABS University on Thursday, she said that dates of the Senate, Syndicate and Academic Council will be included in the yearly Calendar and the meetings of all statuary bodies will be called within a space of one month.

She said that a separate organogram for overall university and departments will also be designed for proper running of the various functions.

The Vice Chancellor said that admission campaign will be launched for the upcoming admissions of SABS University that will be continued for the whole year.

Dr. Arabella Bhutto instructed all the concerned officials related to admission that paper work for the newly announced three departments should be completed as the classes could be started as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by all chairmen of various departments and sectional heads from the administration.