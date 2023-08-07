SABS University Vice Chancellor become HEC member

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto became a member of the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, Islamabad.

According to a university spokesman, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had approved the name of Prof. Dr Arabella Bhutto along with nine others as members of HEC Islamabad.

The Faculty and Staff members of SABS University Jamshoro have congratulated Prof. Dr Arabella Bhutto on becoming a member of HEC Islamabad.

The university spokesman informed the name of other HEC members as Vice Chancellor Dawood Engineering University Karachi Dr Samreen Hussain, Former Vice Chancellor Balochistan University Dr Ahsanullah Kakar, Plastic Surgeon Dr Fareed Ahmed Khan, Former Chief Secretary KPK Shakeel Durani, Former Federal Secretary Akhlaque Ahmed Tarar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Shaikh Ayaz University Shikarpur Dr Ahmed Shah, Founder of Run Group Hyder Ameen, Former Federal Secretary Shoaib Mir Memon and Professor of Fatima Jinnah University Khalid Masood Gondal.