SABS University Vice Chancellor holds first academic council meeting

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The first meeting of the academic council of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro was held on Thursday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.

According to the university spokesman, the meeting accorded approval of admission policy 2023-24, examination regulations and library regulations.

The meeting also accorded approval of the inclusion of the subject "Human Rights and Peace Education" in a bachelor's degree programme as per directives of Sindh Higher education Commission, design of academic costumes and academic calendars.

The mission statement of all eight departments, adoption of the existing syllabus of the first year, new syllabus for first year effective from 2023 and onwards were also approved, the spokesman informed and added that the Secretary Universities and Boards Sindh Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, subject experts Salima Hashmi, Qaizer-e-Colombowala, Ghulam Hyder Daudpota, all chairmen and academic council members attended the meeting.