A documentary of Irfan Noor recently graduated from Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has been premiered at Sharjah Art Foundation Festival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A documentary of Irfan Noor recently graduated from Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has been premiered at Sharjah Art Foundation Festival.

The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that Irfan Noor, the student of Communication Design had submitted his documentary titled: "The land of my forefathers" for premier in Sharjah Art Foundation Festival along with many other participants from different countries of the world.

Only 30 documentaries were short listed and Irfan Noor's creation was one of them, the spokesman informed and added that the festival organizers fully sponsored Irfan Noor and he travelled to Sharjah where he is attending the festival.

"The land of my forefathers" a 15 minutes long documentary is based on the Balochi civilization, Mehar Garh, and smuggling of precious heritages from the region, the spokesmen informed and added, the festival will conclude on November 27, 2021 in which awards will be given to winners.