SABSU conduct interviews for short courses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages (SABSU), Jamshoro conducted interviews for six month short courses.

The short course program was launched at SABSU in collaboration with the Government of Pakistan, German Corporation, Norwegian Embassy Islamabad and European Union.

The candidates would be trained in courses such as: I. T Computer Graphics, I. T 3D Studio Max, Fashion Design, Ceramics, Auto cad, Architecture Drafting, Painting, Web Designing And Development. According focal person of program at SABSU Muhammad Salim Jhatial, the students would be given five months on campus training and for a month would be sent to various organizations for internship.

The interviews would be continued till Friday.