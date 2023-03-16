UrduPoint.com

SABSU, IVS, Aror University To Collaborate For Art, Design, Heritage Promotion

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SABSU, IVS, Aror University to collaborate for art, design, heritage promotion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, Indus Valley school (IVS) of Art and Architecture Karachi and Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur will collaborate for the promotion of art, design and heritage in the country.

In this regard, the SABS University spokesman informed here on Thursday that a meeting was held at IVS Karachi, attended by Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. D. Arabella Bhutto, Vice chancellor Aror University Sukkur Prof. Dr Zahid Hussain Khand, Executive Director IVS Faiza Mushtaque, Architect Hamir Soomro and others.

The participants also paid a visit to various departments, studios, classrooms and other facilities available at IVS Karachi. All three art higher learning institutes have agreed to make a collective plan for future collaboration to project art, design and heritage education in the country as well as to promote research, and exchange of students and faculty members of related fields, besides conducting workshops and organizing joint exhibitions, the spokesman informed.

Vice Chancellor SABS University said that it was important to work for the betterment of education in the universities and it is expected that all art-related universities of the province will come together on a single page for the cause of promoting art education at the grassroots level.

Dr Arabella Bhutto said that working together would offer benefits for uplifting universities to the next phase of art and design. In the future, she hoped that various collaborative objectives would be achieved.

