SABSU VC appoints chairpersons in various departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University (SABSU) of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar has appointed incharge chairpersons in various departments of the varsity.

According to announcement here on Thursday, Prof.

Hina Marvi Khilji, Muhammad Saleem Jhatial and Rajkumar have been appointed as Incharge Chairpersons of Architecture and Planning, Communication Design and Textile Design respectively.

The Vice Chancellor has approved such nominations while exercising emergency powers vested under section 14 (3) vice-chancellor. The Vice-chancellor appreciated the services rendered by former chairpersons Prof. Atta-ul-Munim Bullo, Prof. Ijaz Hussain and Prof. Shahid Qayoom Memon for their respective departments.

The newly appointed incharge chairpersons will be responsible for all academic and administrative matters of their respective departments.