UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SABSU VC Appoints Chairpersons In Various Departments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

SABSU VC appoints chairpersons in various departments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University (SABSU) of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar has appointed incharge chairpersons in various departments of the varsity.

According to announcement here on Thursday, Prof.

Hina Marvi Khilji, Muhammad Saleem Jhatial and Rajkumar have been appointed as Incharge Chairpersons of Architecture and Planning, Communication Design and Textile Design respectively.

The Vice Chancellor has approved such nominations while exercising emergency powers vested under section 14 (3) vice-chancellor. The Vice-chancellor appreciated the services rendered by former chairpersons Prof. Atta-ul-Munim Bullo, Prof. Ijaz Hussain and Prof. Shahid Qayoom Memon for their respective departments.

The newly appointed incharge chairpersons will be responsible for all academic and administrative matters of their respective departments.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Shar Jamshoro Textile All

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

1 hour ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky  

2 hours ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.