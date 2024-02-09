Sabtain Raza wins PP-274 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Muhammad Sabtain Raza has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-274, Muzaffargarh-VII by securing 44,560 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Shahzad Rasool Khan who bagged 37,670 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 53.81%.