Sabzi Mandi, Aabpara Vendors Using Plastic Bags Despite Ban

Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

The vendors of federal capital's Sabzi Mandi (fruits and vegetables market I-11) and Aabpara Market are using plastic bags despite ban imposed by the federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The vendors of Federal capital's Sabzi Mandi (fruits and vegetables market I-11) and Aabpara Market are using plastic bags despite ban imposed by the federal government.

Talking to APP, vendors in Sabzi Mandi said the government before banning plastic bags, had to provide us alternative solution.

Another fruit vendor said cotton bags were a bit expensive than the polythene so the government should introduce inexpensive shopping bags for convenience of the general public.

He informed that there was no ban in Rawalpindi and its use was very common at every nook and cranny of the garrison city.

"People buy fruits from my stall, demand plastic bags," he added.

Earlier, the representatives of market committee of Sabzi Mandi had a detailed meeting with the Secretary of Ministry of Climate Change Hassan Nasir Jamy demanded a week's time to fully ban plastic bags.

The ministry, however, made it clear that this should not be treated as any extension in the ban imposed in the federal capital.

A senior official of the ministry told APP that the ban was not imposed over a night rather eight-month long consultation and deliberation were held with the traders, plastic recycle association, experts, environmentalists and media.

