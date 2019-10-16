UrduPoint.com
Sabzi Mandi Vendors Fined Rs155,000 For Polythene Bags Violation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:08 AM

Sabzi Mandi vendors fined Rs155,000 for polythene bags violation

A joint team of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Climate Change, ICT Administration and MCI visited Sabzi Mandi I-11 to check plastic bags ban compliance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ):A joint team of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Climate Change, ICT Administration and MCI visited Sabzi Mandi I-11 to check plastic bags ban compliance.

However, on finding the Sabzi Mandi vendors violating the law, the team had imposed Rs155,000 fine.

According to EPA official, there was ban on (manufacturing, import, sale, purchase and usage) on polythene bags as per Polythene Bags Regulations, 2019 under S.R.O. NO. 92(KE)/2019.

Moreover, almost 7 challans were issued along with two shops were sealed and one retailer was arrested for selling polythene bags despite ban.

