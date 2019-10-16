Sabzi Mandi Vendors Fined Rs155,000 For Polythene Bags Violation
Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:08 AM
A joint team of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Climate Change, ICT Administration and MCI visited Sabzi Mandi I-11 to check plastic bags ban compliance
However, on finding the Sabzi Mandi vendors violating the law, the team had imposed Rs155,000 fine.
According to EPA official, there was ban on (manufacturing, import, sale, purchase and usage) on polythene bags as per Polythene Bags Regulations, 2019 under S.R.O. NO. 92(KE)/2019.
Moreover, almost 7 challans were issued along with two shops were sealed and one retailer was arrested for selling polythene bags despite ban.