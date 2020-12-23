SAC directs GM PIA to reduce fare of Gilgit/Skardu-Islamabad route

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :In a suo motu notice, a Divisional Bench of Supreme Appellate Court (SAC) Gilgit Baltistan, has directed PIA's General Manager in Gilgit to reduce the fare of Gilgit/Skardu to Islamabad route.

A bench comprised of Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and Senior Judge Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmed.

The Bench has asked the GM to contact MD PIA and submit a detailed report to the court by tomorrow.