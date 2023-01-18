UrduPoint.com

SAC For Action Against Mafia Involved In Lifting Of Soil From Rohri Canal

Published January 18, 2023

SAC for action against mafia involved in lifting of soil from Rohri canal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) on Wednesday expressed concern over the lifting of soil from the Rohri Canal embankments in Khairpur Circle, fearing that it will cause water shortage in the Naseer Canal area.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture President Miran Muhammad Shah and General Secretary Zahid Bhurgari said in a statement that Rohri Canal is one of Asia's largest canals. Action must be taken against the mafia that destroys it.

The 200-mile-long canal is the lifeline of Sindh's agricultural economy and a mafia is weakening it by lifting soil from the canal embankments in Khairpur during the annual closure, they said.

They expressed concern that there were chances of cracks in Rohri Canal due to the weakening of its embankments, which could cause heavy damage.

They demanded from the Provincial Minister and Irrigation Secretary to ensure the protection of the canal by taking action against the mafia involved in lifting the soil.

