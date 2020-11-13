UrduPoint.com
SAC GB Bans Ministers, MNAs From Taking Part In Election Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Appellate Court (SAC) Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on Thursday night in a short verdict observed that ministers and members of the assemblies could not participate in the election campaign for the GB Legislative Assembly.

The Pakistan Peoples Party had challenged the November 6 decision of the GB Chief Court of ordering the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and a Federal minister, who were running election campaign in GB, to leave the areas within three days.

Amjad Hussain Advocate represented the PPP and Munir Ahmed Advocate presented arguments on behalf of the Election Commission.

The court continued hearing late in the evening. It resumed the hearing at 8:45pm. After hearing the detailed arguments, Chief Justice Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and Senior Judge Justice Wazir Shakeel Ahmed issued their brief verdict, banning the ministers and members of the assemblies from taking part in the election campaign. The court, however, ordered the administration to not expel the ministers and assembly members from Gilgit-Baltistan.

