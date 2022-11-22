UrduPoint.com

SAC Holds Protest March For Rehabilitation Of Flood Hit People

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

SAC holds protest march for rehabilitation of flood hit people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh Action Committee started a protest march from Hyderabad to Bhit Shah on Tuesday morning for the flood victims and demanded that practical steps be taken for the rehabilitation of the victims.

A large number of SAC workers including women started a long march from Nasim Nagar area of Qasimabad which will end at the Dargah of Sufi poet Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai located in Matiari District.

SAC leaders Dr Niaz Kalani, Rishan Ali Burrito, Nazir Qureshi and others led the march in which participants chanted slogans against alleged mismanagement for rehabilitation of the flood-affected people of Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, SAC leaders accused the local administration of not taking concrete steps for the rehabilitation of the displaced population of the flood-hit areas due to which they were compelled to live under the open sky for the last several months.

Roshan Ali Burriro termed focal persons responsible for not taking measures to rehabilitate flood affectees while funds provided by the government as well as relief organizations were not properly utilized for the purpose.

Dr Niaz Kalani said flood victims were facing difficulties due to cold weather as they had shelter less since July, 2022.

Nazir Qureshi and other activists said that there was a need for immediate measures by the provincial government for the rehabilitation of flood-hit people, adding that in case of failure a human tragedy could occur after the start of the severe cold wave.

The participants of the march will proceed towards Bhit Shah where they will visit the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and formally urge the government to take concrete steps for the flood-hit population of Sindh province.

