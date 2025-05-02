Open Menu

SAC Presents Drama Titled 'Mazdoor Kahani' :

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SAC presents drama titled 'Mazdoor Kahani' :

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A special stage play titled 'Mazdoor Kahani' was presented in collaboration between the Punjab Council of the Arts, Sargodha and Chaj Forum in connection with 'Labour Day' .

According to a press release, issued by Sargodha Arts Council here on Friday, the play was written by Sheikh Mujahid-uz-Zaman and directed by Rana Sabir Hussain.

"Mazdoor Kahani" effectively shed light on the importance, struggles, and challenges of the working class.

Local artists from Sargodha Qasim Ali, Muhammad Hanif Zia, Shahid Bukhari, Naseem Abbas, Aslam Prince, Akhtar Raaz, and Fatima delivered powerful performances that deeply moved the audience.

Spectators applauded the actors and appreciated the creative effort. Assistant Directors Khawaja Muhammad Farooq, Dr. Muhammad Muzammil Murtaza, and Muhammad Khan Hargan also attended the event.

They praised the successful program and stated that the Sargodha Arts Council would continue to organize cultural and literary events with the same spirit in the future to promote fine arts and raise social awareness.

