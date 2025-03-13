Sachal Sarmast's 204th Annual Urs Begins In Khairpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The 204th annual Urs of renowned Sufi poet Sachal Sarmast has begun on March 14 and will continue until March 16 2025 at Daraza Khairpur.
The event is being organized by the Sachal Sarmast Shrine Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmed Fawad Shah.
Sindh's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah participated in a chadar-laying ceremony at the Sachal Sarmast shrine to kick off the festivities.
A musical conference was held at the Sachal Complex featuring Senator Syed Kazim Ali Shah as the guest of honor An award ceremony took place at the Mehfil-e-Sama Hall where the launch of Sarmast 44 and Sachal Souvenir 34 was announced.
Sindh's Provincial Minister for Culture Tourism and Antiquities Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah was the guest of honor.
An exhibition was inaugurated at the Manjhnd Ground with former Provincial Minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan and MPA Barrister Hallar Wassan as guests of honor A Malakari event was held at the Malakari Ground featuring Sindh Assembly members Naim Ahmed Kharal Sajid Ali Banbhan and others as guests of honor.
A musical evening took place at the Sachal Complex with several notable personalities including MNAs and MPAs attending the event. The festivities concluded with a literary conference and musical evening at the Sachal Complex Daraza Sharif.
