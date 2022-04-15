UrduPoint.com

Sachal Sarmast's Annual Urs Begins From Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Annual Urs of poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will start in Daraza Sharif Gambat on 15th Ramzan ul Mubarak. It is the 201st Urs of the Sufi which will continue for three days.

Provincial Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah will inaugurate the Urs celebrations, by laying wreaths and offering Fateha at the shrine nearcKhairpur . In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Kharpur, Saifullah Abro has presided over a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the Urs celebration. The celebrations will comprise events, such as a mehfil-e-sama, a national literacy conference at the Daraza Sharif auditorium, mushaira and raga concert, in which Syed Qaim Ali Shah will be the chief guest.

Sachal Awards will also be presented to eminent personalities of the country. Sugharanji Katchery and traditional Sindhi games will also be a part of the celebrations. Renowned scholars, Ulemas, Mashaikh, intellectuals, large number of devotees will attend the Urs. Educational as well as spiritual conventions will be held on the occasion of the Urs besides Mahafil-e-Naat and Mahafil-e-Samah.

