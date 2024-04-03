Open Menu

Sachal Sarmast's Poetry Easily Understandable For Common Man: Researchers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Researchers and Scholars transacting on Sachal Sarmast have said that the language used in the poetry of Sachal was easily understandable for the common man because the poet has included words of other languages in Sindhi poetry in such a way that a common man can easily understand it

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Researchers and Scholars transacting on Sachal Sarmast have said that the language used in the poetry of Sachal was easily understandable for the common man because the poet has included words of other languages in Sindhi poetry in such a way that a common man can easily understand it.

They expressed these views during an online debate titled 'Beauty of Sindhi Language in the poetry of Sachal Sarmast' arranged by the Sindhi Language Authority here on Wednesday.

Former Teacher at Sindh University and eminent researcher Dr. Tehmina Mufti said that on the one hand poetry of Sachal Sarmast is enriched with Wahdat ul Wajood and on another hand it reflects colours of philosophy also.

She said that Sachal Srmast used Arabic and Persian words in his poetry in such a way that the common man could easily understand.

Tehmina said that Sachal Sarmast was a thinker poet and thinker poet benefited from every language. Researcher Dr. Makhmoor Bukhari said that to ascertain the poetry and language of any poet it was necessary to keep in view the political and social circumstances of the contemporary period because his poetry narrates the situation of that period.

He said that the period of SachaL Sarmast was changeable and a time of civil war. He said that Sachal Sarmast could be called multilingual poet. Makhmoor said that although Sachal used words of other languages in his poetry but also maintained the reality of Sindhi Language.

