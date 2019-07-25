Sack-packed body of a girl found

Body of a 10 years old girl packed in a sack has been recovered in Larkana

Larkana (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) Body of a 10 years old girl packed in a sack has been recovered in Larkana.The killers have been identified and they will be arrested soon, SSP spokesperson said.According to media reports a 10 years old girl body which was packed in a sack has been recovered from a village Morya Faqeer in Larkana.

According to her father they don't have hostility with anyone, The girl went out for buying milk in the morning and after that we searched everywhere but her dead body was found in the garden of Guava in night.On the other hand Senior Superintendent of Larkana Police Masaoud Bangash took the notice of the case.

According to SSP spokesperson the killers have been identified and they will be arrested soon.