Sack-packed body of missing child found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A sack-packed body of an eight-year-old child, who went missing from his home three weeks ago, was found from a locality at Sargodha Road, here on Wednesday.

The police said that the child, Hamza of Islamia Park, went missing on Sept 7, and his father, Nadeem Mushtaq, had got an abduction case registered against unknown persons.

Today, police were informed about a sack-packed body lying in Street No 8, Taj Colony, which police took into custody. Later on, Mushtaq identified it as the body of his missing child.

Forensic evidence has been collected and legal action has been started against unidentified criminals, police said.