UrduPoint.com

Sacked Employees Ordinance; Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Till Dec 1

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:41 PM

Sacked employees ordinance; Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Dec 1

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of pleas challenging its verdict of annulling the Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act (SERA) till December 1.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of pleas challenging its verdict of annulling the Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act (SERA) till December 1.

A three-member special bench of the court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard review petitions filed by the government and sacked workers against the judgment, which struck down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2010.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the counsels of respondents to submit written synopsis over the matter.

Justice Bandial said that the case was to be heard by a five-member larger bench. Due to unavailability of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, the larger bench could not hear the case today, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Sajjad Ali December Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 672 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

27 minutes ago
 Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati tal ..

Ruler of Fujairah calls for empowering Emirati talents in private sector

27 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

42 minutes ago
 Bumper rice crop of 9 million tons achieved during ..

Bumper rice crop of 9 million tons achieved during current season:Imam

1 minute ago
 France's Foreign Ministry Sets Dec.10 as Deadline ..

France's Foreign Ministry Sets Dec.10 as Deadline for Settling Fisheries Dispute ..

1 minute ago
 Mazhar Ali Taj Abro appointed as Deputy District A ..

Mazhar Ali Taj Abro appointed as Deputy District Attorney Sanghar

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.