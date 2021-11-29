Sacked employees ordinance; Supreme Court adjourns hearing till Dec 1

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of pleas challenging its verdict of annulling the Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act (SERA) till December 1.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing of pleas challenging its verdict of annulling the Sacked Employees Reinstatement Act (SERA) till December 1.

A three-member special bench of the court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard review petitions filed by the government and sacked workers against the judgment, which struck down the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Ordinance Act, 2010.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the counsels of respondents to submit written synopsis over the matter.

Justice Bandial said that the case was to be heard by a five-member larger bench. Due to unavailability of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, the larger bench could not hear the case today, he added.