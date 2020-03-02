UrduPoint.com
Sacked Excise Director Lobbying To Regain His Position

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Bilal Azam Khan, the ex Director excise who had once removed from post on the charges of corruption, nepotisms and transfers of fake vehicles has once again trying his best to restore his position through lobbing and with the support of top personalities of Prime Minister House.The inner sources have revealed that ex-excise Director Bilal Azam Khan had once dismissed from post on corruption charges.

He earlier appointed as director excise on the influence of top personality. Sources stated that he was the close buddy of brother of former Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi and on minister directions he got the slot of Director.

Source further revealed that only grade-18 seat available in excise office; however a greade-17 seat had allegedly created especially for Bilal Azam Khan.

He earlier got appointment notification without any sort of job advertisement and then got promotion to grade-18 without any fear and justification. Later he got the position of Director Excise through the influence and support of top personality.

Now he is trying to regain his earlier position.Sources stated a report has also forwarded to Federal interior minister Ijaz Shah in his regard and along with other officers Bilal Azam Khan name has also mentioned in report.

