Sacked Police Cops Of SRP Stage Protest At M9 Motorway Causing Blockage Of Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 09:29 PM

Sacked police cops of SRP stage protest at M9 Motorway causing blockage of traffic

Over an hour before Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was scheduled to pass through the M9 Motorway to attend 2 events in Hyderabad, the sacked policemen of Sindh Reserve Police blocked the old toll plaza in Jamshoro in protest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Over an hour before Pakistan Peoples Party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was scheduled to pass through the M9 Motorway to attend 2 events in Hyderabad, the sacked policemen of Sindh Reserve Police blocked the old toll plaza in Jamshoro in protest.

The demonstration on Monday spread a panic in Jamshoro police which rushed the DSPs and SHOs of several police stations to clear the route.

The DSP Shabbir Shar engaged the protesters in negotiations but they refused to budge after which 10 of the protesters, from among some 5 dozen people, were detained and shifted to Jamshoro police station.

Altaf Jamali, Abdul Rasheed, Shahzad Arain, Anwar Jamali and other protesters told the media that around 3,800 police constables were appointed on merit in 2013.

They added that subsequently they underwent training and worked in the police force for more than 5 years before they were sacked last year.

They demanded that their services should be immediately restored and that they should be arrears of their salaries.

