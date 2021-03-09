Sacked Police cops stage sit in at M-9 Motorway causing traffic jam for several hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The sacked policemen who were recruited in Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) on Tuesday staged sit in at M-9 Motorway for restoration of their services which caused heavy traffic jam at Hyderabad by pass in the jurisdiction of Bhittai Nagar Police Station.

Protesting Police cops also burnt tyres and blocked Karachi - Hyderabad road for several hours due to which traffic remain suspended.

"We are the breadwinners of our families therefore services may kindly be restored", sacked SRP cops demanded of the higher authorities.

The officers of Motorway and district Police also reached the site and held negotiations with protesting cops but they refused to end their protest without solid assurances.

DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal arrived at the site of protest and assured them that he would take up their issue with IGP but first of all they should have to end their protest.

On assurance of DIG Hyderabad, protesting sacked cops have ended their protest and warned if their demands were not met they would again stage sit in for indefinite period.

As many as 3800 constables who were recruited in Sindh Reserve Police (SRP) in 2014 by Pakistan People's Party's previous government and then were terminated subsequently by declaring their appointments as illegal.