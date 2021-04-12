UrduPoint.com
Sacked UC Polio Workers Stage Protest For Restoration Of Jobs

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:43 PM

Sacked UC polio workers stage protest for restoration of jobs

The sacked Union Council Polio Workers (UC Paws) on Monday staged a protest against termination of their contract jobs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The sacked Union Council Polio Workers (UC Paws) on Monday staged a protest against termination of their contract jobs.

Hundreds of UC Polio Workers who were working with the World Health Organization in 170 union councils of Sindh since the last 10 years, took to the streets and held a protest rally opposite Hyderabad Press club and said they were terminated without assigning any reason.

The protesting polio workers Shaheen Chandio, Waseem Mirani, Muhammad Hussain Gopang and others said despite corona pandemic and other health issues several UC PWs had been terminated from their jobs.

They said their contract was always extended every year but this year a large number of UC polio workers were terminated.

The protesting polio workers demanded immediate restoration of their jobs, failing which they would stage a strong protest in front of WHO offices.

