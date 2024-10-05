SACM Addresses Public Grievances At Open Court In PP-159
Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik organised a 'khuli kutchehry' [open court] in PP-159 constituency on Saturday, following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
A large number of people attended the open court, where officials from various departments were also present to address people's issues.
During the three-hour session, attendees engaged with the SACM, bringing forth a variety of issues impacting the constituency. Many residents submitted personal requests for assistance, which the SACM addressed by issuing immediate directives to the relevant officials, ensuring prompt action.
Zeeshan Malik said that the open court was specifically arranged to resolve the issues being faced by the constituency's residents without discrimination.
The SACM assured the public that all commitments made to the residents of PP-159 would be fulfilled. Zeeshan Malik highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring the availability of clean water, enhancing road infrastructure, and upgrading health and education facilities, among other essential services.
The open court served as a crucial platform for community engagement, allowing residents to voice their concerns and receive immediate attention from government officials.
Recent Stories
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lioness gives birth to female cub at Bahawalpur zoo2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, two injured in Swabi wedding firing12 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 organises first aid training session for students12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Man held over hoax call32 minutes ago
-
Teachers real architects of society: CM32 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested32 minutes ago
-
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad34 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major methamphetamine (Ice) smuggling attempt at chakri motorway toll plaza52 minutes ago
-
Rivalry claims life in Mardan52 minutes ago
-
WSSC promises better municipal services to people of DIKhan52 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi warns CM KP not to disrupt law and order situation ahead of SCO summit1 hour ago