SACM Addresses Public Grievances At Open Court In PP-159

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Political Affairs Zeeshan Malik organised a 'khuli kutchehry' [open court] in PP-159 constituency on Saturday, following the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

A large number of people attended the open court, where officials from various departments were also present to address people's issues.

During the three-hour session, attendees engaged with the SACM, bringing forth a variety of issues impacting the constituency. Many residents submitted personal requests for assistance, which the SACM addressed by issuing immediate directives to the relevant officials, ensuring prompt action.

Zeeshan Malik said that the open court was specifically arranged to resolve the issues being faced by the constituency's residents without discrimination.

The SACM assured the public that all commitments made to the residents of PP-159 would be fulfilled. Zeeshan Malik highlighted ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring the availability of clean water, enhancing road infrastructure, and upgrading health and education facilities, among other essential services.

The open court served as a crucial platform for community engagement, allowing residents to voice their concerns and receive immediate attention from government officials.

