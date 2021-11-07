(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon reached the residence of Shaheed Nazim Jokhio and expressed his deep grief with his family and also offered fateha.

Sadiq Ali Memon assured the family of slain Nazim Jokhio that the Sindh government was with them in this hour of grief and they help provide justice.