SACM calls on CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The CM directed to fully project the government policies and initiatives aimed at the welfare of masses.

Public welfare initiatives would be continued as the government understands the problems of masses, he added.

The opposition could not cheat the people through baseless propaganda, asserting that anarchistic politics was against the national interest, he added.

Hasaan Khawar advised the opposition to realize facts after its failed meetings.

Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal should, first, justify their misdeeds; he said and regretted that allegation-mongering had been the favourite modus operandi of the opposition.

Pakistan could not move forward through the politics of accusations and the oppositionshould also remember that the government would complete its constitutional tenure,he added.