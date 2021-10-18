UrduPoint.com

SACM Calls On CM Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:36 PM

SACM calls on CM Buzdar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

The CM directed to fully project the government policies and initiatives aimed at the welfare of masses.

Public welfare initiatives would be continued as the government understands the problems of masses, he added.

The opposition could not cheat the people through baseless propaganda, asserting that anarchistic politics was against the national interest, he added.

Hasaan Khawar advised the opposition to realize facts after its failed meetings.

Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal should, first, justify their misdeeds; he said and regretted that allegation-mongering had been the favourite modus operandi of the opposition.

Pakistan could not move forward through the politics of accusations and the oppositionshould also remember that the government would complete its constitutional tenure,he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

13 minutes ago
 Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum o ..

Austin, Georgia Defense Minister Sign Memorandum on Training Cooperation - Penta ..

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons ..

Police arrest eight for possessing illegal weapons

3 minutes ago
 University of Sindh clarify higher education fee i ..

University of Sindh clarify higher education fee increase

3 minutes ago
 Gobi's Paints Polo Cup to underway

Gobi's Paints Polo Cup to underway

3 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with rel ..

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious zeal; 7000 cops to be d ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.